LOS CANTAROS

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

43 Lafayette Rd

Avg 3.4 (32 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice & Beans$4.99
QUES SUPREMA G STEAK$16.50
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese and steak. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and a side of rice.
OR Gringo Soft Shell$8.99
3 soft flour tortilla tacos with your meat choice. Topped with lettuce and cheese.
MEXICAN STREET TACOS
Five 4-inch corn tortilla tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro, radishes, lime wedges and two salsas. You may choose up to 2 meats.
Chimichangas$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with chicken or beef and topped with red salsa, nacho cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato. Served with refried beans.
Dips
BOWL$13.99
Build your own bowl.
QUESABIRRIAS$15.99
Beef birria tacos with melted cheese. Served with cilantro, onions, lime wedges and cosomme to dunk the tacos in.
Enchiladas los cantaros$14.99
3 cheese enchiladas topped with salsa verde & pork carnitas. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and grilled chicken.
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Parking
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

43 Lafayette Rd

North Hampton NH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

