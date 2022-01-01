Los Chipenos Mexican American Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1255 State Street
Location
1255 State Street
Weiser ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
5th Street Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Agape Coffeehouse
Love is the meaning of our name and Love is our ministry. Love goes into everything we do, including the drinks we serve. We carefully select our ingredients to bring you the finest crafted coffees, loose leaf teas, real fruit smoothies and more!
Sorbenots Coffee
The Best Coffee, Tea, and more!