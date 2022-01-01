Go
Toast

Los Compadres Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

25 Foothill Rd • $$

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)

Popular Items

Mexican Street Tacos$15.49
3 tacos made on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
Chopped steak with beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in sauce and topped with melted cheese.
#5 El Taquero - Two Tacos$12.99
Two hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
KIDS Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese. Served dry
Taco Salad$12.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
#2 El Jefe - Two Enchiladas$12.99
Two enchiladas (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
TACO
CHIPS
Guacamole
#4 El Toro - Taco & Enchilada$13.99
1 hard or soft shell corn tacos topped with salsa, shredded lettuce and cheese. 1 enchilada (corn tortilla rolled around filled and covered in sauce. Served with rice and beans.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 Foothill Rd

Reno NV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood pizza place.

Ricks deliCafe

No reviews yet

We're Open serving you the Freshest Finest Ingredients employing the most sanitary conditions. Get your Rick's Fix.
Take Out, Curbside or Delivery.
Save Time - Order Online -
Any Occasion, Anytime Catering

THB

No reviews yet

8050 South Virginia, Reno, NV, 89511

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno

No reviews yet

Nevada's Premier Mexican Restaurant

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston