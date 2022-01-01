Go
LOS CUATES TAQUERIA

Come and enjoy our delicious authentic Mexican dishes! Made with love and lots of flavor.

220 San Felipe Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (6080 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Burrito$8.99
includes choice of meat, rice, beans, & guacamole
Burrito Mojado$13.99
wet burrito, choice of chicken or beef. includes rice, beans, guacamole, topped with cheese & sour cream.
Molcajete: Cielo Mar y Tierra$38.99
*serves 2-3 people*
includes steak, shrimp, al pastor, chorizo, grilled chicken. grilled cactus, chiles toreados, grilled green onions, avocado, fresh cheese served with beans, rice, & corn tortillas.
Rice Small$2.99
Rice Large$7.99
California Burrito$11.99
includes potato fries, nacho cheese, guacamole, and asada meat.
Camarones a La Diabla$16.99
shrimp cooked in spicy red sauce. served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, & sour cream
Mojarra Surtida$19.99
fresh fried tilapia fish. topped with camarones a la diabla. served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, orange slices, avocado. rice & beans included.
Rice Medium$4.99
Churros$1.99
220 San Felipe Rd

Hollister CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
