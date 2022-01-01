Los Gatos restaurants you'll love
Los Gatos's top cuisines
Must-try Los Gatos restaurants
Enoteca la Storia
416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno
|Popular items
|Caprese Insalate
|$15.00
cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil
|Caesar
|$14.00
romaine, grated pecorino, croutons and house made Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
|Minestone Soup
|$9.00
pancetta, seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, Parmesan, basil, crostini
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Popular items
|Chicken Pho
|$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
|Beef Pho
|$17.95
(GF)
Rice Noodles, Brisket, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro
|Crispy Rolls
|$14.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Chicken, Carrot, Cellophane Noodles, Taro, Mushroom, Lettuce, Pickles, “Nuoc Cham”
PIZZA
Centonove
109 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Parma
|$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
|Agnolotti Alla Nerano
|$24.00
Homemade agnolotti filled with zucchini, butter, basil and caciovallo cheese DOP
|Funghi
|$20.00
Wild mushrooms, garlic, taleggio cheese & porcini oil.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Palms
115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Caesar
|$14.00
|Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi
|$34.00
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS
|Popular items
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$13.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Pork, Lettuce, Rice Vermicelli, Mint, Shiso, Peanut Sauce
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$11.95
Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
|Vietnamese Tacos
|$15.95
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|BLEU ROMAINE
|$14.00
Crispy pancetta, creamy bleu cheese, crumbles, chive
|WILD CAUGHT SUSTAINABLE FISH
|$38.00
TONIGHT - ALASKAN HALIBUT, pan seared, oven finished, white wine risotto with spinach, crème fraiche cauliflower purèe, micro green and purple kale chiffonade, mint oil
|PETITE BAGUETTE
|$3.00
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Nirvana Burger
|$12.99
Smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, housemade bacon onion jam and signature sauce on a brioche bun
|Truffle Tots
|$5.99
With white truffle oil, truffle salt, parmesan, and green onions.
|Kids' Deal
|$5.99
Comes with crispy fries or veggie sticks and a small soda
Willow Street Pizza LG
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Lime Chicken
|$16.50
Romaine, roasted corn and tomato salsa, black beans, cheddar, tortilla strips, avocado, with lime vinaigrette on the side
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.99
Tomato sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, homemade fresh mozzarella
|Romaine Gorgonzola
|$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, with balsamic gorgonzola dressing on the side (GS)
Oren's Hummus
1 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Green Herb Falafel
|$5.41
With tahini (gf, v)
|Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer
|$15.97
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
|French Fries
|$5.41
with Ketchup (gf, v)
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Campo Di Bocce
565 University Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|1/2 Lasagna
|$14.50
multiple layers of pasta, bolognese
sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.
|Meatball Appetizer (3)
|$11.00
three of our famous meatballs
topped with marinara and melted provolone
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
PASTA
The Pastaria & Market
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
|Ciabatta Bread
|$8.00
Served hot out of our oven.
Also available par-baked to take home and finish in the oven.
|Tagliatelle & Truffle Cream Sauce
|$24.00
Chicken breast slices, mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes.
SEAFOOD
The Bywater
532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
|Hot Fried Chicken Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
|Oyster Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS
Super Duper Burgers
15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|GARLIC FRIES
|$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
|SUPER BURGER
|$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Taco Americano
|$4.50
2 Corn or Flour tortillas or 1 of Crispy Shell, your Choice of Protein topped with Lettuce, Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheese.
|Steak Burrito
|$12.50
Your choice of Tortilla, Steak, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fresh Salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small. Regular Burrito does not come with Guacamole or Sour Cream.
|Guacamole and Chips
|$6.95
Fresh smashed avocados with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and house-made corn chips.
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH QUESADILLA
|$11.00
blue corn tortilla, caramelized butternut squash, pasilla chile, oaxaca + goat cheese
|OLLITA
|$11.00
hearty bowl of mexican rice and beans topped with choice of:
|TRES SALSAS + CHIPS
|$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Andale Burrito
|$10.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
|Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa
|$9.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
|Mesquite Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
Manresa Bread
276 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Monkey Bread
|$4.50
Organic AP flour, water, milk, sugar, salt, commercial yeast barley malt syrup, butter, cinnamon, molasses
|Levain
|$9.00
Organic whole wheat, organic white wheat, sourdough starter, salt, water.
|100% Whole wheat
|$9.00
Organic Yecora red wheat, organic hard white wheat, sourdough starter, water, salt.
FRENCH FRIES
Eleven College Ave
11 College Avenue, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|$25.00
|Kids Burger
|$13.00
|soup Du Jour
|$9.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc
354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Cup of Minestrone
|$6.00
Shepherd & Sims
15970 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|S&S ONLY BURGER
|$21.00
house ground angus brisket & shoulder, bread & butter pickle, caramelized onions, sharp white cheddar, sauce choron, steak fries
|S&S SALAD
|$12.00
little gem lettuce, mizuna, arugula, red onion, fennel, tomatoes, avocado, potatoes, zesty red wine vinaigrette
|ALBONDIGAS
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Happy Hound
15899 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|CHILI CHEESE HOUND
|$6.95
|ONION RINGS
|$4.75
|CHEESE HOUND
|$6.30
Dio Deka
210 E. Main Street, Los Gatos
Lou's Coffee Shop
15691 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
Montebello
9 & 11 Montebello Way, Los Gatos