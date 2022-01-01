Los Gatos restaurants you'll love

Los Gatos restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Los Gatos

Los Gatos's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vietnamese
French
Middle Eastern
Must-try Los Gatos restaurants

Enoteca la Storia image

 

Enoteca la Storia

416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Insalate$15.00
cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil
Caesar$14.00
romaine, grated pecorino, croutons and house made Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
Minestone Soup$9.00
pancetta, seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, Parmesan, basil, crostini
North image

 

North

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pho$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
Beef Pho$17.95
(GF)
Rice Noodles, Brisket, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro
Crispy Rolls$14.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Chicken, Carrot, Cellophane Noodles, Taro, Mushroom, Lettuce, Pickles, “Nuoc Cham”
Centonove image

PIZZA

Centonove

109 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.5 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parma$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
Agnolotti Alla Nerano$24.00
Homemade agnolotti filled with zucchini, butter, basil and caciovallo cheese DOP
Funghi$20.00
Wild mushrooms, garlic, taleggio cheese & porcini oil.
The Palms image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Palms

115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (1262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Rice$11.00
Caesar$14.00
Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi$34.00
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar image

 

Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Spring Rolls$13.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Pork, Lettuce, Rice Vermicelli, Mint, Shiso, Peanut Sauce
Banh Mi Sandwich$11.95
Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
Vietnamese Tacos$15.95
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal
ASA Restaurant image

 

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLEU ROMAINE$14.00
Crispy pancetta, creamy bleu cheese, crumbles, chive
WILD CAUGHT SUSTAINABLE FISH$38.00
TONIGHT - ALASKAN HALIBUT, pan seared, oven finished, white wine risotto with spinach, crème fraiche cauliflower purèe, micro green and purple kale chiffonade, mint oil
PETITE BAGUETTE$3.00
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos image

 

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nirvana Burger$12.99
Smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, housemade bacon onion jam and signature sauce on a brioche bun
Truffle Tots$5.99
With white truffle oil, truffle salt, parmesan, and green onions.
Kids' Deal$5.99
Comes with crispy fries or veggie sticks and a small soda
Willow Street Pizza LG image

 

Willow Street Pizza LG

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lime Chicken$16.50
Romaine, roasted corn and tomato salsa, black beans, cheddar, tortilla strips, avocado, with lime vinaigrette on the side
Margherita Pizza$16.99
Tomato sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, homemade fresh mozzarella
Romaine Gorgonzola$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, with balsamic gorgonzola dressing on the side (GS)
Oren's Hummus image

 

Oren's Hummus

1 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Herb Falafel$5.41
With tahini (gf, v)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$15.97
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
French Fries$5.41
with Ketchup (gf, v)
Campo Di Bocce image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Campo Di Bocce

565 University Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Lasagna$14.50
multiple layers of pasta, bolognese
sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.
Meatball Appetizer (3)$11.00
three of our famous meatballs
topped with marinara and melted provolone
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
The Pastaria & Market image

PASTA

The Pastaria & Market

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread$8.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
Ciabatta Bread$8.00
Served hot out of our oven.
Also available par-baked to take home and finish in the oven.
Tagliatelle & Truffle Cream Sauce$24.00
Chicken breast slices, mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes.
The Bywater image

SEAFOOD

The Bywater

532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 3.7 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Hot Fried Chicken Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Oyster Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS
Super Duper Burgers image

 

Super Duper Burgers

15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GARLIC FRIES$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
SUPER BURGER$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos image

 

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Americano$4.50
2 Corn or Flour tortillas or 1 of Crispy Shell, your Choice of Protein topped with Lettuce, Fresh Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheese.
Steak Burrito$12.50
Your choice of Tortilla, Steak, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Fresh Salsa, Guacamole, and Sour Cream wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Choose the size between supreme, regular or small. Regular Burrito does not come with Guacamole or Sour Cream.
Guacamole and Chips$6.95
Fresh smashed avocados with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and house-made corn chips.
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BUTTERNUT SQUASH QUESADILLA$11.00
blue corn tortilla, caramelized butternut squash, pasilla chile, oaxaca + goat cheese
OLLITA$11.00
hearty bowl of mexican rice and beans topped with choice of:
TRES SALSAS + CHIPS$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria) image

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Andale Burrito$10.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa$9.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
Mesquite Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
Manresa Bread image

 

Manresa Bread

276 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Monkey Bread$4.50
Organic AP flour, water, milk, sugar, salt, commercial yeast barley malt syrup, butter, cinnamon, molasses
Levain$9.00
Organic whole wheat, organic white wheat, sourdough starter, salt, water.
100% Whole wheat$9.00
Organic Yecora red wheat, organic hard white wheat, sourdough starter, water, salt.
Eleven College Ave image

FRENCH FRIES

Eleven College Ave

11 College Avenue, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas$25.00
Kids Burger$13.00
soup Du Jour$9.00
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc image

PIZZA • GRILL

Double D’s Sports Grille Inc

354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup of Minestrone$6.00
The Lexington House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Lexington House

40 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Shepherd & Sims

15970 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
S&S ONLY BURGER$21.00
house ground angus brisket & shoulder, bread & butter pickle, caramelized onions, sharp white cheddar, sauce choron, steak fries
S&S SALAD$12.00
little gem lettuce, mizuna, arugula, red onion, fennel, tomatoes, avocado, potatoes, zesty red wine vinaigrette
ALBONDIGAS$15.00
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Happy Hound

15899 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (3577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHILI CHEESE HOUND$6.95
ONION RINGS$4.75
CHEESE HOUND$6.30
Restaurant banner

 

Épernay Bistro

29 E main Street, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dio Deka image

 

Dio Deka

210 E. Main Street, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Lou's Coffee Shop

15691 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Montebello

9 & 11 Montebello Way, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
