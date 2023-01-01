Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Los Gatos restaurants you'll love

Los Gatos restaurants
  • Los Gatos

Los Gatos's top cuisines

American
American
Italian
Italian
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Bakeries
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Vietnamese
Vietnamese
French
French
Middle eastern
Middle Eastern
Must-try Los Gatos restaurants

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd

235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Melt$17.75
Tuna salad and melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Nutella Deliciousness$12.50
Choice of our golden brown waffle or three slices of French toast topped with sliced bananas or strawberries (in season) and Nutella.
The Reuben$17.75
Corned beef or pastrami with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.
More about The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos

206 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread$4.00
assorted dinner rolls
Blackened Rib Eye$89.00
16 oz ribeye, bleu cheese butter compound, caramelized onions, cabernet demi glace, mashed potatoes
Forbes Mill House Salad$14.00
butter lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red wine, honey vinaigrette
More about Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos
Lou's Coffee Shop - 15691 Los Gatos Blvd

15691 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast$16.00
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
Classic Benedict$18.00
The classic with Canadian bacon
George Scramble$18.00
Four eggs scrambled with bacon, green onions, tomatoes and cream cheese topped with cheddar-Jack cheese, avocado and sour cream, served over hash browns
More about Lou's Coffee Shop - 15691 Los Gatos Blvd
Hanna 2 - 155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE.

155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE., Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tonkotsu Pork Ramen$17.95
Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Bok Choy, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Corn, Soft-Boiled Egg, Scallions, Nori
Saigon Chicken Wings$15.95
Crispy Chicken Wings Glazed with Spicy Fish Sauce, Green Onion, Pickles
Banh Mi Sandwich$12.95
Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
More about Hanna 2 - 155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE.
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Pho$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
Shaking Beef$31.95
Cubed Beef Tenderloin, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, Lime & Pepper Dipping Sauce
Crispy Rolls$14.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Chicken, Carrot, Cellophane Noodles, Taro, Mushroom, Lettuce, Pickles, “Nuoc Cham”
More about North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
PIZZA

Centonove - 109 W Main St

109 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.5 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calabria$22.00
Calabrese sausage, Bomba calabrese, tomato sauce, mozzerella.
Cesare$13.00
Beets, greens, pear, pecans, gorgonzola cheese & honey vinaigrette.
Parma$23.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
More about Centonove - 109 W Main St
FRENCH FRIES

The Lexington House

40 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHILE PORK$35.00
Braised pork shoulder, black mole, tamal, squash blossoms, cotija
SUMMER BERRY SALAD$20.00
Arugula, piink-peppercorn ricotta, crispy alliums, cherry-vanilla vinaigrette, brow butter hazelnuts.
CHICKEN$43.00
Fresh Fogline Farms 1/2 chicken w/ hummus, tzatiki, crispy farro, seared squash, harissa butter
More about The Lexington House
SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Palms Restaurant

115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (1262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Edamame$9.00
salt and pepper or spiced garlic ponzu
Barbecue Burger$22.00
Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi$38.00
More about The Palms Restaurant
Pedro's Los Gatos

316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three Items Combinaciones$25.00
Three Items Combinaciones
Tostada Especial$19.00
Tostada Especial
One Item Combinacion$18.00
One Item Combinacion
More about Pedro's Los Gatos
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Cool Bowl$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Mint, Shiso, Corn, Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Scallion Oil
From the Wok - Stir-Fried Noodles$18.95
Lo-Mein Noodles, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom, Beansprout, Scallion, Crispy Shallots
Crispy Rolls$14.95
Rice Paper, Chicken, Shrimp, Taro, Carrot, Mushroom, Glass Noodle, Lettuce, Pickles, Nuoc Cham
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PETITE BAGUETTE$3.50
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
GARLIC SHRIMP$26.00
Wild caught, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic
MUSHROOM PASTA$32.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock (This dish can not be made completely dairy free or without garlic, there will always be a tiny bit of butter)
More about ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
Main Street Burgers - MSBLG

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Main Street$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and signature sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.
3 Sliders$9.99
Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese, and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.
California$12.99
Pepper jack cheese, mixed greens, red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pesto aioli on a 9-grain bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.
More about Main Street Burgers - MSBLG
Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos, CA 95030

9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$4.00
Montebello signature skinny fries. No skinny jeans.
Onion Rings$6.00
Beer battered big “O” rings cooked to a crispy golden brown with sweet Vidalia onion.
Cheesesteak$18.00
The traditional Philadelphia steak sandwich. Go O.G. Philly style with Whiz and onions "Whiz Wit." Or any style you like. Provelone, Onions, Sweet and Sassy Peppers, and Mushrooms available.
More about Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - Los Gatos

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Romaine Gorgonzola$12.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, with balsamic gorgonzola dressing on the side (GS)
Honey Wheat Bread$1.99
Choose oil and vinegar or butter
Italian Pizza$20.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - Los Gatos
Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue

31 University Avenue, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRAB - ARTICHOKE DIP$25.00
Crab & Artichoke Dip Served with Stone Baked Pizza Crust
MARGHERITE PIZZA$17.00
Our Tomato Sauce / Fresh Basil / Fresh Mozzarella
STEAMER’S LINGUINE$0.00
House-Made Linguine / Large Wild Blue Prawns / Fresh Dungeness Crab / Mushrooms / Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce
More about Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue
Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos

1 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Herb Falafel$6.78
With tahini (gf, v)
Chicken Skewer$27.12
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Pita Falafel$15.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
More about Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos
PASTA

The Pastaria & Market

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread$10.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
Gnocchi Salsiccia$26.00
pork sausage, creamy tomato sauce, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
Fettuccine Alfredo$17.00
parmesan cream sauce with house-made fettuccine pasta
More about The Pastaria & Market
SEAFOOD

The Bywater

532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 3.7 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rich Mans Red Beans & Rice (available after 3pm)$17.00
Beignets$12.00
Creole Spiced Fries$6.00
More about The Bywater
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Churro$4.25
Traditional Churro 15 inches long tossed in a mix of sugar and cinnamon.
Guacamole and Chips$6.95
Fresh smashed avocados with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and house-made corn chips.
Diet-Coke$2.50
Diet Coke® is the perfect balance of crisp + refreshing. It's your deliciously fizzy go-to companion.
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Andale Mexican Restaurant

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Andale Burrito Supremo$14.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, guac, crema, cheese, salsa, tortilla chips
Andale Burrito$12.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
Sopa De Tortilla$11.00
Chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, queso.
More about Andale Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES

Eleven College Ave

11 College Avenue, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Summer Berry Salad$15.00
side fries$7.00
Shortcake$13.00
More about Eleven College Ave
Enoteca la Storia San Jose

416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Enoteca la Storia San Jose
Chez Philippe

34 North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
More about Chez Philippe
Vinovero - 326 N Santa Cruz Avenue

326 N Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Vinovero - 326 N Santa Cruz Avenue
Due Dieci - At Toll House Hotel

140 South Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Due Dieci - At Toll House Hotel
Dio Deka & Cafe Dio - At Hotel Los Gatos

210 E. Main Street, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Dio Deka & Cafe Dio - At Hotel Los Gatos
PIZZA • GRILL

Double D’s Sports Grille Inc - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave

354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Double D’s Sports Grille Inc - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Campo Di Bocce

565 University Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Campo Di Bocce
Mr. Pickle's Los Gatos -

151 North Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Mr. Pickle's Los Gatos -
TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa Los Gatos

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Zona Rosa Los Gatos

