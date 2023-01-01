Los Gatos restaurants you'll love
Los Gatos's top cuisines
Must-try Los Gatos restaurants
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$17.75
Tuna salad and melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
|Nutella Deliciousness
|$12.50
Choice of our golden brown waffle or three slices of French toast topped with sliced bananas or strawberries (in season) and Nutella.
|The Reuben
|$17.75
Corned beef or pastrami with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.
Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos
206 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Bread
|$4.00
assorted dinner rolls
|Blackened Rib Eye
|$89.00
16 oz ribeye, bleu cheese butter compound, caramelized onions, cabernet demi glace, mashed potatoes
|Forbes Mill House Salad
|$14.00
butter lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red wine, honey vinaigrette
Lou's Coffee Shop - 15691 Los Gatos Blvd
15691 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast
|$16.00
‘Breakfast Basics’ dishes are prepared with two extra-large ranch eggs, any style, and served with homemade hash browns or country potatoes, toast or coffee cake.
|Classic Benedict
|$18.00
The classic with Canadian bacon
|George Scramble
|$18.00
Four eggs scrambled with bacon, green onions, tomatoes and cream cheese topped with cheddar-Jack cheese, avocado and sour cream, served over hash browns
Hanna 2 - 155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE.
155 N. SANTA CRUZ AVE., Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Pork Ramen
|$17.95
Ramen Noodles, Pork Belly, Tonkotsu Pork Broth, Bok Choy, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Corn, Soft-Boiled Egg, Scallions, Nori
|Saigon Chicken Wings
|$15.95
Crispy Chicken Wings Glazed with Spicy Fish Sauce, Green Onion, Pickles
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$12.95
Cilantro, Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli, Baked Vietnamese Baguette
North - 133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Popular items
|Chicken Pho
|$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
|Shaking Beef
|$31.95
Cubed Beef Tenderloin, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Butter Lettuce, Lime & Pepper Dipping Sauce
|Crispy Rolls
|$14.95
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Chicken, Carrot, Cellophane Noodles, Taro, Mushroom, Lettuce, Pickles, “Nuoc Cham”
PIZZA
Centonove - 109 W Main St
109 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Calabria
|$22.00
Calabrese sausage, Bomba calabrese, tomato sauce, mozzerella.
|Cesare
|$13.00
Beets, greens, pear, pecans, gorgonzola cheese & honey vinaigrette.
|Parma
|$23.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
FRENCH FRIES
The Lexington House
40 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|CHILE PORK
|$35.00
Braised pork shoulder, black mole, tamal, squash blossoms, cotija
|SUMMER BERRY SALAD
|$20.00
Arugula, piink-peppercorn ricotta, crispy alliums, cherry-vanilla vinaigrette, brow butter hazelnuts.
|CHICKEN
|$43.00
Fresh Fogline Farms 1/2 chicken w/ hummus, tzatiki, crispy farro, seared squash, harissa butter
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Palms Restaurant
115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$9.00
salt and pepper or spiced garlic ponzu
|Barbecue Burger
|$22.00
|Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi
|$38.00
Pedro's Los Gatos
316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Three Items Combinaciones
|$25.00
Three Items Combinaciones
|Tostada Especial
|$19.00
Tostada Especial
|One Item Combinacion
|$18.00
One Item Combinacion
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS
|Popular items
|The Cool Bowl
|$16.95
Green Leaf Lettuce, Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Mint, Shiso, Corn, Pickles, Crispy Shallots, Scallion Oil
|From the Wok - Stir-Fried Noodles
|$18.95
Lo-Mein Noodles, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom, Beansprout, Scallion, Crispy Shallots
|Crispy Rolls
|$14.95
Rice Paper, Chicken, Shrimp, Taro, Carrot, Mushroom, Glass Noodle, Lettuce, Pickles, Nuoc Cham
ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|PETITE BAGUETTE
|$3.50
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
|GARLIC SHRIMP
|$26.00
Wild caught, white wine, cream, arbol chili, garlic
|MUSHROOM PASTA
|$32.00
An array of exotic & wild ‘shrooms. garlic, marsala, cream, porcini stock (This dish can not be made completely dairy free or without garlic, there will always be a tiny bit of butter)
Main Street Burgers - MSBLG
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|The Main Street
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and signature sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.
|3 Sliders
|$9.99
Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese, and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.
|California
|$12.99
Pepper jack cheese, mixed greens, red onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and pesto aioli on a 9-grain bun with your choice of crispy fries or green salad.
Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos, CA 95030
9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
Montebello signature skinny fries. No skinny jeans.
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Beer battered big “O” rings cooked to a crispy golden brown with sweet Vidalia onion.
|Cheesesteak
|$18.00
The traditional Philadelphia steak sandwich. Go O.G. Philly style with Whiz and onions "Whiz Wit." Or any style you like. Provelone, Onions, Sweet and Sassy Peppers, and Mushrooms available.
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - Los Gatos
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Romaine Gorgonzola
|$12.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, with balsamic gorgonzola dressing on the side (GS)
|Honey Wheat Bread
|$1.99
Choose oil and vinegar or butter
|Italian Pizza
|$20.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue
31 University Avenue, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|CRAB - ARTICHOKE DIP
|$25.00
Crab & Artichoke Dip Served with Stone Baked Pizza Crust
|MARGHERITE PIZZA
|$17.00
Our Tomato Sauce / Fresh Basil / Fresh Mozzarella
|STEAMER’S LINGUINE
|$0.00
House-Made Linguine / Large Wild Blue Prawns / Fresh Dungeness Crab / Mushrooms / Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce
Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos
1 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Green Herb Falafel
|$6.78
With tahini (gf, v)
|Chicken Skewer
|$27.12
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
|Pita Falafel
|$15.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
PASTA
The Pastaria & Market
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$10.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
|Gnocchi Salsiccia
|$26.00
pork sausage, creamy tomato sauce, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$17.00
parmesan cream sauce with house-made fettuccine pasta
SEAFOOD
The Bywater
532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Rich Mans Red Beans & Rice (available after 3pm)
|$17.00
|Beignets
|$12.00
|Creole Spiced Fries
|$6.00
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Whole Churro
|$4.25
Traditional Churro 15 inches long tossed in a mix of sugar and cinnamon.
|Guacamole and Chips
|$6.95
Fresh smashed avocados with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and house-made corn chips.
|Diet-Coke
|$2.50
Diet Coke® is the perfect balance of crisp + refreshing. It's your deliciously fizzy go-to companion.
Andale Mexican Restaurant
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Andale Burrito Supremo
|$14.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, guac, crema, cheese, salsa, tortilla chips
|Andale Burrito
|$12.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
|Sopa De Tortilla
|$11.00
Chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, queso.
FRENCH FRIES
Eleven College Ave
11 College Avenue, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Summer Berry Salad
|$15.00
|side fries
|$7.00
|Shortcake
|$13.00
Vinovero - 326 N Santa Cruz Avenue
326 N Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos
Due Dieci - At Toll House Hotel
140 South Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos
Dio Deka & Cafe Dio - At Hotel Los Gatos
210 E. Main Street, Los Gatos
PIZZA • GRILL
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc - 354 N Santa Cruz Ave
354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Campo Di Bocce
565 University Ave, Los Gatos
- 2