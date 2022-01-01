Los Gatos American restaurants you'll love
More about ASA Restaurant
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|BLEU ROMAINE
|$14.00
Crispy pancetta, creamy bleu cheese, crumbles, chive
|WILD CAUGHT SUSTAINABLE FISH
|$38.00
TONIGHT - ALASKAN HALIBUT, pan seared, oven finished, white wine risotto with spinach, crème fraiche cauliflower purèe, micro green and purple kale chiffonade, mint oil
|PETITE BAGUETTE
|$3.00
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Kids' Deal
|$5.99
Comes with crispy fries or veggie sticks and a small soda
|BBQ Burger
|$12.99
Smoked cheddar, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and barbeque sauce on a brioche bun
|The Main Street
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and signature sauce on a brioche bun
More about The Bywater
SEAFOOD
The Bywater
532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
|Hot Fried Chicken Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
|Oyster Po Boy
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS
More about Eleven College Ave
FRENCH FRIES
Eleven College Ave
11 College Avenue, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|kid Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
|Halibut
|$41.00
|soup Du Jour
|$9.00
More about Double D’s Sports Grille Inc
PIZZA • GRILL
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc
354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Cup of Minestrone
|$6.00
More about Shepherd & Sims
Shepherd & Sims
15970 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|S&S ONLY BURGER
|$21.00
house ground angus brisket & shoulder, bread & butter pickle, caramelized onions, sharp white cheddar, sauce choron, steak fries
|S&S SALAD
|$12.00
little gem lettuce, mizuna, arugula, red onion, fennel, tomatoes, avocado, potatoes, zesty red wine vinaigrette
|ALBONDIGAS
|$15.00