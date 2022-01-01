Los Gatos American restaurants you'll love

Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Los Gatos

ASA Restaurant image

 

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLEU ROMAINE$14.00
Crispy pancetta, creamy bleu cheese, crumbles, chive
WILD CAUGHT SUSTAINABLE FISH$38.00
TONIGHT - ALASKAN HALIBUT, pan seared, oven finished, white wine risotto with spinach, crème fraiche cauliflower purèe, micro green and purple kale chiffonade, mint oil
PETITE BAGUETTE$3.00
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos image

 

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids' Deal$5.99
Comes with crispy fries or veggie sticks and a small soda
BBQ Burger$12.99
Smoked cheddar, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato and barbeque sauce on a brioche bun
The Main Street$8.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and signature sauce on a brioche bun
The Bywater image

SEAFOOD

The Bywater

532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 3.7 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Hot Fried Chicken Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
Oyster Po Boy$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE ON SUNDAYS
Eleven College Ave image

FRENCH FRIES

Eleven College Ave

11 College Avenue, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
kid Chicken Tenders$9.00
Halibut$41.00
soup Du Jour$9.00
Double D’s Sports Grille Inc image

PIZZA • GRILL

Double D’s Sports Grille Inc

354 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup of Minestrone$6.00
The Lexington House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Lexington House

40 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Shepherd & Sims

15970 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
S&S ONLY BURGER$21.00
house ground angus brisket & shoulder, bread & butter pickle, caramelized onions, sharp white cheddar, sauce choron, steak fries
S&S SALAD$12.00
little gem lettuce, mizuna, arugula, red onion, fennel, tomatoes, avocado, potatoes, zesty red wine vinaigrette
ALBONDIGAS$15.00
