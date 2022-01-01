Los Gatos breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Los Gatos
PIZZA
Centonove
109 W Main St, Los Gatos
Popular items
Parma
|$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
Agnolotti Alla Nerano
|$24.00
Homemade agnolotti filled with zucchini, butter, basil and caciovallo cheese DOP
Funghi
|$20.00
Wild mushrooms, garlic, taleggio cheese & porcini oil.
Oren's Hummus
1 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
Popular items
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer
|$15.97
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
French Fries
|$5.41
with Ketchup (gf, v)
Green Herb Falafel
|$5.41
With tahini (gf, v)
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
Popular items
Andale Burrito
|$10.00
Choice of filling, beans, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla chips.
Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa
|$9.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
Mesquite Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.