Los Gatos Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Los Gatos

Enoteca la Storia image

 

Enoteca la Storia

416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese Insalate$15.00
cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil
Caesar$14.00
romaine, grated pecorino, croutons and house made Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
Minestone Soup$9.00
pancetta, seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, Parmesan, basil, crostini
More about Enoteca la Storia
Centonove image

PIZZA

Centonove

109 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.5 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parma$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
Agnolotti Alla Nerano$24.00
Homemade agnolotti filled with zucchini, butter, basil and caciovallo cheese DOP
Funghi$20.00
Wild mushrooms, garlic, taleggio cheese & porcini oil.
More about Centonove
ASA Restaurant image

 

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLEU ROMAINE$14.00
Crispy pancetta, creamy bleu cheese, crumbles, chive
WILD CAUGHT SUSTAINABLE FISH$38.00
TONIGHT - ALASKAN HALIBUT, pan seared, oven finished, white wine risotto with spinach, crème fraiche cauliflower purèe, micro green and purple kale chiffonade, mint oil
PETITE BAGUETTE$3.00
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
More about ASA Restaurant
Campo Di Bocce image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Campo Di Bocce

565 University Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Lasagna$14.50
multiple layers of pasta, bolognese
sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.
Meatball Appetizer (3)$11.00
three of our famous meatballs
topped with marinara and melted provolone
Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
More about Campo Di Bocce
The Pastaria & Market image

PASTA

The Pastaria & Market

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bread$8.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
Ciabatta Bread$8.00
Served hot out of our oven.
Also available par-baked to take home and finish in the oven.
Tagliatelle & Truffle Cream Sauce$24.00
Chicken breast slices, mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes.
More about The Pastaria & Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Los Gatos

Tacos

Salmon

French Fries

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Enchiladas

Fresh Spring Rolls

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Los Gatos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston