Los Gatos Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Los Gatos
More about Enoteca la Storia
Enoteca la Storia
416 N Santa Cruz Ave, Monte Sereno
|Popular items
|Caprese Insalate
|$15.00
cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, pesto, salt, pepper, and fresh basil
|Caesar
|$14.00
romaine, grated pecorino, croutons and house made Caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
|Minestone Soup
|$9.00
pancetta, seasonal vegetables, cannellini beans, Parmesan, basil, crostini
More about Centonove
PIZZA
Centonove
109 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Parma
|$20.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano.
|Agnolotti Alla Nerano
|$24.00
Homemade agnolotti filled with zucchini, butter, basil and caciovallo cheese DOP
|Funghi
|$20.00
Wild mushrooms, garlic, taleggio cheese & porcini oil.
More about ASA Restaurant
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|BLEU ROMAINE
|$14.00
Crispy pancetta, creamy bleu cheese, crumbles, chive
|WILD CAUGHT SUSTAINABLE FISH
|$38.00
TONIGHT - ALASKAN HALIBUT, pan seared, oven finished, white wine risotto with spinach, crème fraiche cauliflower purèe, micro green and purple kale chiffonade, mint oil
|PETITE BAGUETTE
|$3.00
Served with whipped butter and sea salt
More about Campo Di Bocce
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Campo Di Bocce
565 University Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|1/2 Lasagna
|$14.50
multiple layers of pasta, bolognese
sauce, pesto, and three cheeses.
|Meatball Appetizer (3)
|$11.00
three of our famous meatballs
topped with marinara and melted provolone
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
romaine lettuce with rustic croutons and shaved parmesan and tossed with our zesty classic dressing
More about The Pastaria & Market
PASTA
The Pastaria & Market
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
ciabatta bread, garlic butter, parmesan cheese
|Ciabatta Bread
|$8.00
Served hot out of our oven.
Also available par-baked to take home and finish in the oven.
|Tagliatelle & Truffle Cream Sauce
|$24.00
Chicken breast slices, mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes.