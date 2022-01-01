Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants that serve burritos

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beans and Cheese Burrito$6.95
Choice of beans with cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, salsas of your choice.
Chile Relleno Burrito$12.50
Chile poblano fills with queso asadero and coated in egg your choice of beans and rice, with fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Salsas of your choice.
Carnitas Burrito in a Bowl$10.95
Carnitas burrito in a bowl comes with your choice of rice and beans, fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, romaine lettuce, and sour cream, and 2 salsas of your choice.
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

TakeoutDelivery
Andale Veg Burrito$10.00
Vegan Beans, Vegan rice, guac, cheese, salsa. with chips
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Eggs, Grilled Vegetables, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla
Custom Burrito$11.00
Make your own.
