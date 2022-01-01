Burritos in Los Gatos
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Beans and Cheese Burrito
|$6.95
Choice of beans with cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla, salsas of your choice.
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$12.50
Chile poblano fills with queso asadero and coated in egg your choice of beans and rice, with fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Salsas of your choice.
|Carnitas Burrito in a Bowl
|$10.95
Carnitas burrito in a bowl comes with your choice of rice and beans, fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, romaine lettuce, and sour cream, and 2 salsas of your choice.
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Andale Veg Burrito
|$10.00
Vegan Beans, Vegan rice, guac, cheese, salsa. with chips
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Eggs, Grilled Vegetables, beans, potato, salsa, cheese, flour tortilla
|Custom Burrito
|$11.00
Make your own.