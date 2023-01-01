Chicken enchiladas in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Pedro's Los Gatos
Pedro's Los Gatos
316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|ALC Chicken Enchilada
|$7.00
ALC Chicken Enchilada
More about ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS
|$28.00
Corn tortillas filled with shredded organic chicken, bathed in Chef's signature mole, topped with melted pepper jack, red onion, and hard-boiled egg, fork smashed corona beans, queso fresco, cilantro