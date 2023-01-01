Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Los Gatos

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Pedro's Los Gatos

316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALC Chicken Enchilada$7.00
ALC Chicken Enchilada
More about Pedro's Los Gatos
Item pic

 

ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN MOLE ENCHILADAS$28.00
Corn tortillas filled with shredded organic chicken, bathed in Chef's signature mole, topped with melted pepper jack, red onion, and hard-boiled egg, fork smashed corona beans, queso fresco, cilantro
More about ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Gatos

Teriyaki Chicken

Baklava

Clam Chowder

Scallops

Cobb Salad

Enchiladas

Chicken Sandwiches

Papaya Salad

Map

More near Los Gatos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (38 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (587 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston