Chicken salad in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about North
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$15.95
(GF)
Chicken Breast, Shredded Cabbage, Carrot, Basil, Crispy Shallots, Roasted Peanuts, House Vinaigrette
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Shredded Cabbage, Chicken, Carrot, Basil, Shiso, Peanuts, Crispy Shallots, House Vinaigrette
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens - topped with tortilla strips.
More about The Bywater
SEAFOOD
The Bywater
532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Fried Chicken & Macaroni Salad
|$22.00
|Simple Mixed Salad + One-Piece Fried Chicken
|$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS