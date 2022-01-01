Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve chicken salad

North image

 

North

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$15.95
(GF)
Chicken Breast, Shredded Cabbage, Carrot, Basil, Crispy Shallots, Roasted Peanuts, House Vinaigrette
More about North
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar image

 

Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$14.95
Shredded Cabbage, Chicken, Carrot, Basil, Shiso, Peanuts, Crispy Shallots, House Vinaigrette
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos image

 

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$13.99
Queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens - topped with tortilla strips.
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Bywater

532 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 3.7 (758 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Macaroni Salad$22.00
Simple Mixed Salad + One-Piece Fried Chicken$19.00
NOT AVAILABLE SUNDAYS
More about The Bywater
Mesquite Chicken Salad image

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mesquite Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, tomato, avocado, romaine and mixed greens, roasted garlic oregano dressing.
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

