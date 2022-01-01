Chicken sandwiches in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich
|$12.99
Bacon, avocado, Swiss Cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on a ciabatta bun
More about Willow Street Pizza LG
Willow Street Pizza LG
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
House pesto aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries
More about Super Duper Burgers
Super Duper Burgers
15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun