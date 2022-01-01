Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Los Gatos

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos image

 

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich$12.99
Bacon, avocado, Swiss Cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, and garlic aioli on a ciabatta bun
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Willow Street Pizza LG image

 

Willow Street Pizza LG

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$16.99
House pesto aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries
More about Willow Street Pizza LG
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Super Duper Burgers

15991 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
More about Super Duper Burgers
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Happy Hound

15899 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (3577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.50
Chicken breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a toasted French Roll
More about Happy Hound

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Gatos

Veggie Burgers

Nachos

Sundaes

Steak Burritos

Cake

French Fries

Chips And Salsa

Carne Asada

Map

More near Los Gatos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston