Chile relleno in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$12.50
Chile poblano fills with queso asadero and coated in egg your choice of beans and rice, with fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Salsas of your choice.
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|CHILE RELLENO
|$21.00
roasted chile pasilla, carnitas + chorizo, white rice, butternut squash, black bean puree
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$14.00
Homemade Cheese Chile Relleno, Tomato tortilla, Mayocoba beans, Mexican rice, Salsa ranchera.
|Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)
|$15.00
Dinner meal with our choice of any 2 items served with beans & rice.