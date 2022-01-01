Chile relleno in Los Gatos

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno Burrito$12.50
Chile poblano fills with queso asadero and coated in egg your choice of beans and rice, with fresh salsa, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Salsas of your choice.
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$21.00
roasted chile pasilla, carnitas + chorizo, white rice, butternut squash, black bean puree
More about Zona Rosa
Item pic

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Burrito$14.00
Homemade Cheese Chile Relleno, Tomato tortilla, Mayocoba beans, Mexican rice, Salsa ranchera.
Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)$15.00
Dinner meal with our choice of any 2 items served with beans & rice.
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

