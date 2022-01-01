Chips and salsa in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about ASA Restaurant
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|GUACAMOLE & SALSA AND CHIPS
|$15.00
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Fresh Salsa and Chips
|$4.75
Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, chopped cilantro, and lime juice are all mixed with house-made chips.
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|TRES SALSAS + CHIPS
|$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa