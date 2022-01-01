Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Los Gatos

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GUACAMOLE & SALSA AND CHIPS$15.00
More about ASA Restaurant
Fresh Salsa and Chips image

 

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Salsa and Chips$4.75
Fresh diced tomatoes, onions, chopped cilantro, and lime juice are all mixed with house-made chips.
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRES SALSAS + CHIPS$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
More about Zona Rosa
Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa image

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Guacamole, Chips, and Salsa$9.00
Avocados, pico de gallo, chips.
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

