Cobb salad in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd

235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Cobb Salad$17.61
Mixed greens, bacon bits, chopped tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese crumbles.
Montebello Market - ALL ONLINE ORDERS ARE PICKED UP IN OUR SUPER COOL APEX LOCKER SYSTEM OUTSIDE

9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$13.00
The traditional Deli Favorite. Grilled Chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese on Romaine lettuce with bleu cheese dressing.
