Cobb salad in Los Gatos

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|California Cobb Salad
|$17.61
Mixed greens, bacon bits, chopped tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese crumbles.
Montebello Market - ALL ONLINE ORDERS ARE PICKED UP IN OUR SUPER COOL APEX LOCKER SYSTEM OUTSIDE
Montebello Market - ALL ONLINE ORDERS ARE PICKED UP IN OUR SUPER COOL APEX LOCKER SYSTEM OUTSIDE
9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
The traditional Deli Favorite. Grilled Chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese on Romaine lettuce with bleu cheese dressing.