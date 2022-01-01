Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve croissants

Manresa Bread - Los Gatos - 276 N Santa Cruz

276 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Croissant$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos
Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey
Croissant$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
Manresa Bread - Flagship

40 N. Santa Cruz, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Croissant$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
