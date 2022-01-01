Croissants in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve croissants
Manresa Bread - Los Gatos - 276 N Santa Cruz
276 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Almond Croissant
|$6.00
Hard red California wheat flour, all purpose flour, milk, water, eggs, salt, yeast, butter, barley malt, powdered sugar, almond meal, lemon zest, sliced almonds, honey and puratos
Allergen: Egg, almonds and honey
|Croissant
|$4.50
Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs
Ingredients: organic flour, butter, yeast, salt, sugar, egg, water, barley syrup, puratos
Manresa Bread - Flagship
40 N. Santa Cruz, Los Gatos
