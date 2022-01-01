Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve enchiladas

Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
POLLO ENCHILADA$18.00
rocky's free range chicken, mole colorado, queso, fresco, crema
The Whole Enchilada$55.00
Includes black beans, white rice, chips, salsas, guacamole on the side.
CAMARON ENCHILADA$22.00
shrimp, fingerling, cilantro, tomatillo crema, cabbage, avocado, queso
Item pic

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Enchilada$3.95
Rolled corn tortilla filled with cheese. No salsa
Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)$15.00
Dinner meal with our choice of any 2 items served with beans & rice.
One Item Dinner ( Enchilada, Relleno )$11.00
Dinner meal served with beans & rice and your choice of 1 item
Eleven College Ave image

FRENCH FRIES

Eleven College Ave

11 College Avenue, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squash Enchiladas$25.00
