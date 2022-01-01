Enchiladas in Los Gatos
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|POLLO ENCHILADA
|$18.00
rocky's free range chicken, mole colorado, queso, fresco, crema
|The Whole Enchilada
|$55.00
Includes black beans, white rice, chips, salsas, guacamole on the side.
|CAMARON ENCHILADA
|$22.00
shrimp, fingerling, cilantro, tomatillo crema, cabbage, avocado, queso
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Kids Cheese Enchilada
|$3.95
Rolled corn tortilla filled with cheese. No salsa
|Combo Two Item Dinner (Enchilada, Chile Relleno or Taco)
|$15.00
Dinner meal with our choice of any 2 items served with beans & rice.
|One Item Dinner ( Enchilada, Relleno )
|$11.00
Dinner meal served with beans & rice and your choice of 1 item