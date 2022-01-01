Fajitas in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Fajitas Family Meal
|$115.00
Slow Cooked with Seasonal Red, Green, and Yellow Peppers + Mexican Spices.
Order Includes: black beans, white rice, chips, salsas, guacamole and warm tortillas
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.00
A wet burrito covered in Ranchero Salsa, Choice of filling, mayacoba beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, and greened rbell peppers, and onions, tortilla chips and salsa.
|Grilled Fajitas
|$14.00
Choice of protein, beans, rice, guac, pico de gallo.