Fajitas in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve fajitas

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas Family Meal$115.00
Slow Cooked with Seasonal Red, Green, and Yellow Peppers + Mexican Spices.
Order Includes: black beans, white rice, chips, salsas, guacamole and warm tortillas
More about Zona Rosa
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito$13.00
A wet burrito covered in Ranchero Salsa, Choice of filling, mayacoba beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, and greened rbell peppers, and onions, tortilla chips and salsa.
Grilled Fajitas$14.00
Choice of protein, beans, rice, guac, pico de gallo.
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

