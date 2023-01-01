Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Filet mignon in
Los Gatos
/
Los Gatos
/
Filet Mignon
Los Gatos restaurants that serve filet mignon
Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos
206 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
No reviews yet
8 oz Filet Mignon
$68.00
6 oz Filet Mignon
$51.00
More about Forbes Mill Steakhouse - Los Gatos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Palms Restaurant
115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
Avg 4.1
(1262 reviews)
Filet Mignon
$49.00
More about The Palms Restaurant
