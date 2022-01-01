Kebabs in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve kebabs
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|SHISH KEBAB MICHOACAN STYLE
|$32.00
Marinated New York steak, Gulf shrimp, summer squash, red onion, bell pepper, chili rice
Oren's Hummus
1 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Beef Kebab a la carte
|$14.94
|Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab
|$17.46
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
|Plant-Based Lamb Kebab a la carte
|$15.45
Introducing Black Sheep Food's Plant-Based Lamb (gf, v)