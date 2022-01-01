Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Palms

115 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (1262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Macadamia Nut Mahi Mahi$35.00
More about The Palms
Willow Street Pizza LG image

 

Willow Street Pizza LG

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Mahi$18.99
Mediterranean style with potatoes, olives, onions, tomatoes and capers (GS)
More about Willow Street Pizza LG

