Nachos in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese and Meat Nachos$12.75
Our daily House-made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans Protein and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.
Cheese Nachos$10.50
Fresh cut and every day made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ZR NACHOS$16.50
tortilla chips, mole negro, black beans, queso, salsa verde, pico de gallo, crema
More about Zona Rosa
Nachos image

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$10.00
Cheese, beans, guac, pico, queso fresco, crema
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

