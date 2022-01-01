Nachos in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve nachos
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Cheese and Meat Nachos
|$12.75
Our daily House-made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans Protein and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.
|Cheese Nachos
|$10.50
Fresh cut and every day made corn tortilla chips with your choice of beans and melted Monterey cheese, topped with fresh salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and Mexican dry cheese sprinkled on top. Complementary salsas on the side.
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|ZR NACHOS
|$16.50
tortilla chips, mole negro, black beans, queso, salsa verde, pico de gallo, crema