Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Los Gatos

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve omelettes

Main pic

 

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd

235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Omelette$17.50
Avocado, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes and garlic. Topped with sour cream, Swiss, jack and cheddar cheese. Includes hash browns or home fries and toast.
House Omelette$17.09
Bacon, ham, link sausage, jack and cheddar cheese. Includes hash browns or home fries and toast.
Veggie Omelette$17.50
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach and cheddar cheese. Includes hash browns or home fries and toast.
More about The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
Banner pic

 

Lou's Coffee Shop - 15691 Los Gatos Blvd

15691 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Omelette$12.00
More about Lou's Coffee Shop - 15691 Los Gatos Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Gatos

Ravioli

Garlic Bread

Steak Burritos

Flan

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Carne Asada

Teriyaki Chicken

Map

More near Los Gatos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (221 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (57 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston