Omelettes in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve omelettes
More about The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|California Omelette
|$17.50
Avocado, mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes and garlic. Topped with sour cream, Swiss, jack and cheddar cheese. Includes hash browns or home fries and toast.
|House Omelette
|$17.09
Bacon, ham, link sausage, jack and cheddar cheese. Includes hash browns or home fries and toast.
|Veggie Omelette
|$17.50
Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, spinach and cheddar cheese. Includes hash browns or home fries and toast.