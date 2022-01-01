Pho in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve pho
More about North
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Vegetable Pho
|$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Seasonal Vegetables, Vegetable Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro
|Chicken Pho
|$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
|Beef Pho
|$17.95
(GF)
Rice Noodles, Brisket, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS
|Vegetable Pho
|$16.95
Rice Noodle, Organic Tofu, Steamed Vegetables, Vegetable Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro (Vegan)
|Chicken Pho
|$16.95
Rice Noodle, Chicken, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallot
|Beef Pho
|$18.95
Rice Noodle, Brisket, Tenderloin, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro