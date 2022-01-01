Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve pho

North

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

Takeout
Vegetable Pho$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Seasonal Vegetables, Vegetable Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro
Chicken Pho$16.95
(GF)
Rice Noodle, Chicken Breast, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallots
Beef Pho$17.95
(GF)
Rice Noodles, Brisket, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Pho$16.95
Rice Noodle, Organic Tofu, Steamed Vegetables, Vegetable Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro (Vegan)
Chicken Pho$16.95
Rice Noodle, Chicken, Savory Chicken Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro, Crispy Shallot
Beef Pho$18.95
Rice Noodle, Brisket, Tenderloin, Savory Beef Broth, Scallion, Onion, Cilantro
