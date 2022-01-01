Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PORK BELLY$39.00
White wine & molasses braised pork belly, roasted sweet potato & red onion, spicy avocado/tomatillo salsa
More about ASA Restaurant - Los Gatos
The Pastaria & Market image

PASTA

The Pastaria & Market

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Pizza$23.00
Mozzarella curd, lemon cream sauce, roasted yellow corn, cherry tomatoes, basil, crispy pork belly
Wood-fired Pork Belly$19.00
Balsamic glazed pork belly with blood orange salad, pickled carrots, fennel, mustard aioli, arugula & citrus gastrique.
More about The Pastaria & Market

