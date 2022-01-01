Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve prawns

North

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamarind Prawns$25.95
Pineapple, Jalapeno, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Tamarind Sauce
Tiger Prawns$31.95
Grilled Jumbo Prawns, Garlic Noodles, Scallions, Crispy Shallots
More about North
Willow Street Pizza LG

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ginger Prawns & Penne$18.99
Fresh ginger, garlic, white wine butter sauce, green onions, cilantro, asiago cheese
Fiery Prawns$14.50
Fresh roasted corn and tomato salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, spicy Calabrian chili oil, cilantro (GS)
Vodka Prawn Fettucine$18.99
Vodka cream, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil (GSP)
More about Willow Street Pizza LG

