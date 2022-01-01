Prawns in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve prawns
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Tamarind Prawns
|$25.95
Pineapple, Jalapeno, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Tamarind Sauce
|Tiger Prawns
|$31.95
Grilled Jumbo Prawns, Garlic Noodles, Scallions, Crispy Shallots
Willow Street Pizza LG
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos
|Ginger Prawns & Penne
|$18.99
Fresh ginger, garlic, white wine butter sauce, green onions, cilantro, asiago cheese
|Fiery Prawns
|$14.50
Fresh roasted corn and tomato salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, spicy Calabrian chili oil, cilantro (GS)
|Vodka Prawn Fettucine
|$18.99
Vodka cream, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil (GSP)