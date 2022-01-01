Quesadillas in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.95
A Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese and choice of rice and beans.
|Meat Quesadilla
|$12.95
Flour tortilla grilled with your choice of meat, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary Salsas of your choice.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.50
Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary salsas on the side.
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Quesadilla De Verdura
|$12.00
blue corn tortilla, caramelized butternut squash, pasilla chile, oaxaca + goat cheese
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.75
Small flour tortilla with melted jack\\cheddar cheese and chicken
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.00
Shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, salsa, mixta green salad.
|Kids Beef Quesadilla
|$7.95
Small flour tortilla with melted jack\\cheddar cheese grilled beef