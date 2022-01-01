Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.95
A Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese and choice of rice and beans.
Meat Quesadilla$12.95
Flour tortilla grilled with your choice of meat, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary Salsas of your choice.
Cheese Quesadilla$10.50
Flour tortilla grilled with Monterey cheese, guacamole, fresh salsa, and sour cream on the side. Complimentary salsas on the side.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH QUESADILLA image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla De Verdura$12.00
blue corn tortilla, caramelized butternut squash, pasilla chile, oaxaca + goat cheese
Item pic

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$5.75
Small flour tortilla with melted jack\\cheddar cheese and chicken
Shrimp Quesadilla$14.00
Shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, salsa, mixta green salad.
Kids Beef Quesadilla$7.95
Small flour tortilla with melted jack\\cheddar cheese grilled beef
