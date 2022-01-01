Reuben in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve reuben
More about The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|The Reuben
|$17.61
Corned beef or pastrami with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.
More about Montebello Market - ALL ONLINE ORDERS ARE PICKED UP IN OUR SUPER COOL APEX LOCKER SYSTEM OUTSIDE
Montebello Market - ALL ONLINE ORDERS ARE PICKED UP IN OUR SUPER COOL APEX LOCKER SYSTEM OUTSIDE
9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos
|Reuben
|$16.00
Carnegie Deli Pastrami makes this a real deal Ruben for all those missing home or just wanting a taste of NYC. We brought the meat, the Rye bread and the deli mustard 3200 miles to make this the most legit classic you’ve ever tasted. Swiss, Thousand, and Kraut round out this mainstay.