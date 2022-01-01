Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve rice bowls

Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way

9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos

Teriyaki Rice Bowl$16.00
More about Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way
Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos

1 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab$17.46
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$16.43
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
Rice Bowl w/ Veggie Skewer$15.40
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a veggie skewer and tahini (gf, v)
More about Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos

