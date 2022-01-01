Salmon in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve salmon
More about Centonove
PIZZA
Centonove
109 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Ora King Salmon
|$35.00
Ora King Salmon with seasonal vegetables and prawn puree
More about ASA Restaurant
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|WILD KING SALMON
|$46.00
Monterey salmon, crispy skin, oven finished, beluga lentil, mixed citrus relish, tomatillo salsa
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$14.99
Grilled Salmon with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Crumbled bleu cheese, avocado, onion, diced tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Willow Street Pizza LG
Willow Street Pizza LG
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.99
Housemade lemon aioli, crushed Yukon gold potatoes, almond broccoli
|Salmon Spinach Fettucine
|$19.50
Pacific salmon, fresh spinach, caper & dill cream (GSP)
|Kids Salmon
|$9.50
With plain broccoli, fusilli pasta
More about Campo Di Bocce
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Campo Di Bocce
565 University Ave, Los Gatos
|Salmon Club Sandwich
|$17.00
grilled salmon with crispy
sweet pancetta, sliced avocado, roma tomatoes,
red onions, romaine and lemon thyme aioli on
toasted ciabatta
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|SALMON TACOS
|$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Salmon a la Parrilla
|$18.00
Grilled salmon, garlic butter, seasonal vegetables, cilantro rice, organic corn tortillas
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Grilled salmon, organic greens, Sonoma goat cheese,
avocado, cucumbers and tomatoes. Roasted garlic, fresh oregano olive oil vinaigrette