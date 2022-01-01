Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Los Gatos

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PIZZA

Centonove

109 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.5 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Ora King Salmon$35.00
Ora King Salmon with seasonal vegetables and prawn puree
More about Centonove
Item pic

 

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
WILD KING SALMON$46.00
Monterey salmon, crispy skin, oven finished, beluga lentil, mixed citrus relish, tomatillo salsa
More about ASA Restaurant
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos image

 

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$14.99
Grilled Salmon with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
Grilled Salmon Salad$15.99
Crumbled bleu cheese, avocado, onion, diced tomatoes and balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Willow Street Pizza LG image

 

Willow Street Pizza LG

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$24.99
Housemade lemon aioli, crushed Yukon gold potatoes, almond broccoli
Salmon Spinach Fettucine$19.50
Pacific salmon, fresh spinach, caper & dill cream (GSP)
Kids Salmon$9.50
With plain broccoli, fusilli pasta
More about Willow Street Pizza LG
Campo Di Bocce image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Campo Di Bocce

565 University Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Club Sandwich$17.00
grilled salmon with crispy
sweet pancetta, sliced avocado, roma tomatoes,
red onions, romaine and lemon thyme aioli on
toasted ciabatta
More about Campo Di Bocce
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON TACOS$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
More about Zona Rosa
Item pic

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon a la Parrilla$18.00
Grilled salmon, garlic butter, seasonal vegetables, cilantro rice, organic corn tortillas
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
Grilled salmon, organic greens, Sonoma goat cheese,
avocado, cucumbers and tomatoes. Roasted garlic, fresh oregano olive oil vinaigrette
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Gatos

Prawns

Margherita Pizza

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Macarons

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Tenders

Ravioli

Map

More near Los Gatos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston