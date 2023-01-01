Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp burritos in
Los Gatos
/
Los Gatos
/
Shrimp Burritos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Pedro's Los Gatos
316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$23.00
Shrimp Burrito
More about Pedro's Los Gatos
Andale Mexican Restaurant
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
No reviews yet
Chipotle Shrimp Burrito
$14.00
Shrimp, salsa, black beans, rice, and salsa on top
More about Andale Mexican Restaurant
