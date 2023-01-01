Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp burritos in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Pedro's Los Gatos

316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Burrito$23.00
Shrimp Burrito
More about Pedro's Los Gatos
Andale Mexican Restaurant

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Shrimp Burrito$14.00
Shrimp, salsa, black beans, rice, and salsa on top
More about Andale Mexican Restaurant

