Shrimp quesadillas in
Los Gatos
/
Los Gatos
/
Shrimp Quesadillas
Los Gatos restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Pedro's Los Gatos
316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$20.00
More about Pedro's Los Gatos
Andale Mexican Restaurant
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$15.00
Shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, salsa, mixta green salad.
Shrimp Quesadilla Double
$18.00
Shrimp in Chipotle salsa, mixta green salad.
Twice the Size!!
More about Andale Mexican Restaurant
