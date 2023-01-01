Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Pedro's Los Gatos

316 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadilla$20.00
More about Pedro's Los Gatos
Andale Mexican Restaurant

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, salsa, mixta green salad.
Shrimp Quesadilla Double$18.00
Shrimp in Chipotle salsa, mixta green salad.
Twice the Size!!
More about Andale Mexican Restaurant

