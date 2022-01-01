Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve sliders

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

DUCK SLIDERS$18.00
House BBQ sauce, pickled cabbage, lemon aioli, brioche bun
More about ASA Restaurant
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

3 Sliders$9.99
Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll
2 Sliders$7.99
Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll
2 Sliders w/ Fries$8.99
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

