Sliders in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve sliders
More about ASA Restaurant
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|DUCK SLIDERS
|$18.00
House BBQ sauce, pickled cabbage, lemon aioli, brioche bun
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|3 Sliders
|$9.99
Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll
|2 Sliders
|$7.99
Mini bite-size burger, pickles, caramelized onions, American cheese and our signature sauce on a sweet mini roll
|2 Sliders w/ Fries
|$8.99