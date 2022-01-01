Spaghetti in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Centonove
PIZZA
Centonove
109 W Main St, Los Gatos
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, crispy guanciale, egg, pecorino, black pepper.
|Spaghetti Vongole E Gamberi
|$26.00
spaghetti chitarra, garlic, shrimp, clams, chili flakes
More about Willow Street Pizza LG
Willow Street Pizza LG
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.99
Parmesan, parsley. (GSP) Add meatballs, $3.50 each (meatballs not gluten free)
|K Spaghetti Meatball
|$7.50