Spaghetti in Los Gatos

Item pic

PIZZA

Centonove

109 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.5 (2730 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, crispy guanciale, egg, pecorino, black pepper.
Spaghetti Vongole E Gamberi$26.00
spaghetti chitarra, garlic, shrimp, clams, chili flakes
More about Centonove
Item pic

 

Willow Street Pizza LG

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Marinara$12.99
Parmesan, parsley. (GSP) Add meatballs, $3.50 each (meatballs not gluten free)
K Spaghetti Meatball$7.50
More about Willow Street Pizza LG
Campo Di Bocce image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Campo Di Bocce

565 University Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$18.00
a classic favorite
(with or without meat sauce)
More about Campo Di Bocce

