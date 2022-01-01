Taco salad in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve taco salad
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens - topped with tortilla strips.
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Taco Salad
|$13.75
Choice of Protein, a mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.
|Vegetarian Taco Salad
|$12.50
Same as Taco Salad without the protein. A mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.