Tacos in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve tacos
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
|Vietnamese Tacos
|$15.95
(GF)
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS
|Vietnamese Tacos
|$15.95
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens - topped with tortilla strips.
Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
49 E Main st, Los Gatos
|Taco Plate
|$12.90
2 Tacos with your choice of corn, flour, or crispy shell tortilla filled with your choice of Protein and topped with cilantro and onions, served with your choice of rice and beans. Complementary salsas on the side.
|Taco Salad
|$13.75
Choice of Protein, a mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.
|Kids Taco Plate
|$7.50
2 Corn or flour tortillas with your choice of protein with beans and rice on the side and topped with cheese.
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|VERDURA TACOS
|$15.00
brussel sprouts, fingerling potato, cabbage, goat cheese, pecans - 2 Tacos
|SALMON TACOS
|$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
|CHORIZO y MOLE NEGRO TACOS
|$13.00
chorizo, mole negro, black bean puree, sweet potatoes - 2 Tacos
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Kids Beef Taco
|$2.95
Corn Tortilla, Beef, Jack and Cheddar Cheese
|Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Shrimp in chipotle salsa, soft corn organic tortilla, spicey cabbage slaw.
|Tacos Mexicanos (3)
|$12.00
Soft Organic Corn Tortillas, Choice of Filling, Cilantro, Onions. Choice of Salsa