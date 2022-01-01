Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Los Gatos

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve tacos

North image

 

North

133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Tacos$15.95
(GF)
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal
More about North
Item pic

 

Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Tacos$15.95
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Sambal
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos image

 

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$13.99
Queso fresco, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens - topped with tortilla strips.
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos
Item pic

 

Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos

49 E Main st, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Plate$12.90
2 Tacos with your choice of corn, flour, or crispy shell tortilla filled with your choice of Protein and topped with cilantro and onions, served with your choice of rice and beans. Complementary salsas on the side.
Taco Salad$13.75
Choice of Protein, a mix of romaine lettuce and baby greens, black beans, cherry tomato, grilled corn, red bell pepper, cilantro, avocado, and corn chips, tossed in a jalapeño dressing, topped with cheese.
Kids Taco Plate$7.50
2 Corn or flour tortillas with your choice of protein with beans and rice on the side and topped with cheese.
More about Nina's Taqueria - Los Gatos
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VERDURA TACOS$15.00
brussel sprouts, fingerling potato, cabbage, goat cheese, pecans - 2 Tacos
SALMON TACOS$15.00
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
CHORIZO y MOLE NEGRO TACOS$13.00
chorizo, mole negro, black bean puree, sweet potatoes - 2 Tacos
More about Zona Rosa
Item pic

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Beef Taco$2.95
Corn Tortilla, Beef, Jack and Cheddar Cheese
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos (3)$13.00
Shrimp in chipotle salsa, soft corn organic tortilla, spicey cabbage slaw.
Tacos Mexicanos (3)$12.00
Soft Organic Corn Tortillas, Choice of Filling, Cilantro, Onions. Choice of Salsa
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Gatos

Chile Relleno

Spaghetti

Thai Tea

Chicken Satay

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Macarons

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Los Gatos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston