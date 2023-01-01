Teriyaki chicken in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$20.73
Broiled chicken breast over a bed of rice, topped with a teriyaki glaze. Served with sautéed vegetables.
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos - MSBLG
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce