Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Los Gatos
/
Los Gatos
/
Thai Tea
Los Gatos restaurants that serve thai tea
North
133 NORTH SANTA CRUZ AVENUE, LOS GATOS
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
More about North
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea
$5.00
Thai tea, brown sugar syrup, whole milk
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Los Gatos
Vietnamese Coffee
Fettuccine Alfredo
Macarons
Wonton Noodle Soup
Garlic Bread
Veggie Burgers
Cookies
Gnocchi
More near Los Gatos to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Santa Clara
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Campbell
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Cupertino
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
Los Altos
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston