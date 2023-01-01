Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Los Gatos

Go
Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve tortas

Main pic

 

Grocer and Goddess - 9 Montebello Way

11 Montebello Way, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$16.00
More about Grocer and Goddess - 9 Montebello Way
Item pic

 

Andale Mexican Restaurant

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Torta$13.00
Choice of Filling, guac, onion, tomato, crema, mixta salad
More about Andale Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Gatos

Grilled Chicken

Pepperoni Pizza

Tarts

Tostadas

Cheesecake

Enchiladas

Corn Dogs

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Los Gatos to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (67 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (721 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1340 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (721 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston