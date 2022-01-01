Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve tostadas

Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

81 W Main St, Los Gatos

Avg 4.6 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB CEVICHE TOSTADAS$14.00
dungeness crab, shrimp, chipotle mayo, avocado
SMOKED TROUT TOSTADAS$14.00
crisp leeks, chipotle mayo, chile oil
More about Zona Rosa
Andale Tostada Salad image

 

Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Andale Tostada Salad$14.00
Choice of filling, mixed greens, avocado, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, cucumber, mango, bell peppers, avocado dressing, crispy flour tortilla shell
Garlic Shrimp Tostada Salad$17.00
More about Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)

