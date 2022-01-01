Tostadas in Los Gatos
Zona Rosa
81 W Main St, Los Gatos
|CRAB CEVICHE TOSTADAS
|$14.00
dungeness crab, shrimp, chipotle mayo, avocado
|SMOKED TROUT TOSTADAS
|$14.00
crisp leeks, chipotle mayo, chile oil
Andale Mexican Kitchen (The Taqueria)
6 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Andale Tostada Salad
|$14.00
Choice of filling, mixed greens, avocado, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, cucumber, mango, bell peppers, avocado dressing, crispy flour tortilla shell
|Garlic Shrimp Tostada Salad
|$17.00