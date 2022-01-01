Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve turkey bacon

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd

235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

Bacon Turkey & Avocado Melt$17.61
Bacon, turkey, avocado and Swiss cheese on grilled whole wheat bread.
More about The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way

9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos

Turkey, Bacon, and Guac Hoagie$14.00
This is the true collision of East Coat meets West Coast. We take a California staple, Turkey & Guac and then we throw it on an Amoroso's Roll. We added the bacon because it's the universal love language and keeps things from getting too nasty...
More about Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way

