Waffles in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve waffles

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd

235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken N Waffles$19.65
Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken.
Belgian Waffle$11.92
More about The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar

15960 LOS GATOS BLVD., LOS GATOS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pandan Mini Waffle$3.00
Vietnamese-Style Waffle Made Fresh to Order with Pandan and Coconut Milk.
Make it a Super Stack!*
*4 Pandan Mini Waffles, Whipped Cream, Ube Coconut Sauce, Fresh Berries
(Pictured Here)
More about Hanna - Asian Noodle Bar
Manresa Bread - Los Gatos

276 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Einkorn Waffle Mix$16.00
More about Manresa Bread - Los Gatos

