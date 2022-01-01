Go
Toast

Los Hermanitos Del Oeste Restaurant

Come in and enjoy our New Mexican Cuisine!

PIZZA

2400 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2400 W Main St

Farmington NM

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Durango Joes - Farmington West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Durango Joes - Drive Thru Big 5

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Durango Joes - Farmington 20th St.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heavy Burgers

No reviews yet

Heavy Burgers is an imaginative mobile food truck company aimed at offering craft quality, artisan, fairly priced, sometimes unusual burgers using as many high quality and local ingredients as possible. We pride ourselves on being members of a local community that embodies hard work, honesty, passion, and innovation. We hope to become a regionally recognized brand and eventually have multiple trucks that can offer a wide variety of regional foods inspired by our combined experience of over 50 years in the food/beverage industry. Our goal is moderate growth and annual profitability all while generating a creative and fun atmosphere not only for the owners/workers but for the customers too.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston