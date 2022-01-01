Go
Los Hernandez Tamales image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Hernandez Tamales

Open today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1088 Reviews

$

3706 Main St,

Union Gap, WA 98903

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Jalapeno
Chicken
Nopales W/cheese
Green Salsa
Special Mixed Dozen *4*4*4$27.48
A mixed dozen Tamales split into any *4*4*4 combination.
plastic bag$0.08
Asparagus
Pork
Red Salsa
2 Tamales (1 Special) with rice & beans$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

3706 Main St,, Union Gap WA 98903

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Old Town Station Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated since 1979. Great Food and Service, come in and enjoy!

BigFoot Java

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting us! See you next time!

Tacos El Rey - Yakima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

& TEA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Los Hernandez Tamales

orange star4.7 • 1088 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston