Los Jaripeos - Oshkosh
Come in and enjoy! the food, drinks and atmosphere. Family owend business since 2006
715 N Main St
Location
715 N Main St
Oshkosh WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cinder's Charcoal Grill Oshkosh
Come in and enjoy!
Becket’s
modern American waterfront dining in the heart of Downtown Oshkosh !
Fox River Brewing Oshkosh
Waterfront Taproom with outdoor seating offering house-brewed craft beer and fantastic American food.
Best Western Premier Waterfront Hotel
Come on in and enjoy!