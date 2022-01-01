Los Jefes Comida

BERKLEY BEER COMPANY

No reviews yet

In the year 2012, our beer was born in a barn in the small farming community of Berkley, MA. Berkley Beer Co. outgrew the three-barrel nano brewery and moved into a warehouse on the banks of the Taunton River, converted into a state-of-the-art brewhouse, taproom, and kitchen.

Our passion for creating an honest brew is great - crafted, brewed, and canned by us for guaranteed quality and unparalleled taste.

