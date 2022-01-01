Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los Machados

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

600 N Broad St, Ste 18

Middletown, DE 19709

Popular Items

XTRA BAG OF CHIPS$1.50
15 - GUACAMOLE DIP$5.70
173 - FAJITA LOS MACHADOS$19.20
Chorizo (Mexican sausage), chicken, beef or mixed. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
174 - FAJITA DE POLLO$16.80
Chicken Fajitas. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
186 - SOFT OR HARD SHELL TACOS$11.94
Three soft or hard shell ground beef tacos with lettuce & shredded cheese.
14 - CHEESE DIP$5.70
218 - ARROZ TEXANO$20.34
Shrimp, chicken & beef cooked on the grill with mix vegetables. Served over a bed of rice with melted cheese.
8 - FLAUTAS (TAQUITOS)$11.40
Two chicken and two beef taquitos in corn-dipped, fried & rolled tortilla. Filled with meat & served with a Mexican salad.
215 - CHIMICHANGAS$16.74
Two fried or soft tortillas with beef tips or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream. Served with beans.
171 - FAJITA TEJANA*$21.54
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp. Cooked with onion, red and green bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, a Mexican salad and tortillas.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

600 N Broad St, Ste 18, Middletown DE 19709

