Go
Toast

Los Magueyes

COME IN AND ENJOY!! THE BEST MARGARITAS,MIXED DRINKS,FRESH FOOD,AND GREAT HOSPITALITY IN TOWN,SEE YOU SOON AMIGOS...

1329 S Webster Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6oz Cheese Dip$3.50
Enchiladas Verdes$13.50
Salsa
Extra Grilled Chicken$2.75
Burrito Mexicano$12.99
Chimichangas$11.99
Shrimp Tacos$8.25
16oz Cheese Dip$9.00
Spanish Rice$2.25
6oz Guacamole Dip$3.50
See full menu

Location

1329 S Webster Ave

Allouez WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gallagher's Pizza East

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheesesteak Rebellion

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

White Dog

No reviews yet

Eclectic atmosphere, diverse and delicious foods.

Grounded Cafe

No reviews yet

Who knew big dreams could grow from a few little beans?
ALL people have value.
ALL people have the ability to work & succeed.
ALL success is built on a community that celebrates & includes persons with disabilities.
With these seeds planted, we set off to create a warm and welcoming space for the whole community to come together.
Through a job skills training program, Grounded Café provides opportunities to breakdown stereotypes of “old” and “disabled” individuals. By coming together, we focus on ABILITIES.
Your purchase makes this possible.
YOU are helping our community grow.
Grounded Café is a non-profit program of ADRC. While we cannot accept tips, donations are used to expand job training for persons with disabilities and to sustain ADRC programming.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston