LOS MAREADOS CEVICHE BAR #2
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
109 S STATE ST SUIT b
sAN JACINTO, CA 92583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
109 S STATE ST SUIT b, sAN JACINTO CA 92583
Nearby restaurants
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
No Reviews
1211 N State St Suite C San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurant